Alvarez went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

The 23-year-old backstop took advantage of a road trip to Coors Field, slugging a solo shot in the ninth inning off Zach Agnos. The long ball was the second of the season for Alvarez, snapping a 26-game homer drought during which he'd slashed a tepid .236/.327/.270 with just six RBI. He's been showing signs of life at the plate however, batting .303 (10-for-33) over his last nine contests.