Alvarez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres after getting hit on the elbow by a pitch, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Alvarez was in a considerable amount of pain after taking a 100-mph sinker off his elbow in the eighth inning and was immediately replaced on the basepaths by a pinch runner. The Mets will take a closer look at him to determine the severity of his injury, and if he needs to miss any amount of time, Hayden Senger would be the next man up to start behind the plate.