Alvarez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.
After starting behind the dish the last two days and smacking his 20th home run of the season in Saturday's 11-6 loss, Alvarez will get a breather in the series finale. Omar Narvaez will check into the lineup Sunday as the Mets' starting catcher.
