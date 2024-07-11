Alvarez is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Alvarez will receive a breather for Thursday's matinee contest after he had started each of the previous four days, with three coming at catcher and one at designated hitter. Luis Torrens will fill in behind the dish Thursday in place of Alvarez, who is slashing .300/.382/.433 thus far in July.