The Mets optioned Alvarez to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday.

Though Alvarez remains the Mets' long-term plan at catcher, he had been splitting time behind the plate and at designated hitter this spring while easing his way back from the ankle surgery he underwent last October. Alvarez is expected to see the bulk of his starts at catcher early in the season at Triple-A, and if he's able to acquit himself well defensively while continuing to draw walks and hit for power, he may not have to wait long for a call-up to the big leagues. The Mets brought in Omar Narvaez in free agency on a two-year deal over the winter, but he took a major step back with the bat in 2022 and is viewed as a placeholder until Alvarez is deemed ready for the full-time catching job.