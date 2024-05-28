Alvarez (thumb) was reaching exit velocities over 100 miles per hour during batting practice over the weekend, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old catcher is still wearing a splint on his surgically repaired thumb, however, and the Mets aren't going to rush him back from the 10-day injured list. The team may also use his recovery period to have him work on his positioning behind the plate, as Alvarez has a tendency to be overeager reaching for pitches and is susceptible to getting his glove hand smacked by a swing. Alvarez was batting .236 (13-for-55) with one home run and eight RBI through 16 games when he was injured in mid-April.