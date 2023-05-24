Alvarez continues to develop at a rapid pace in the majors, and the 21-year-old is making a strong case to stay with the Mets even when the team's other catchers get healthy, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Alvarez has a slow start at the plate after being called up in early April, but through 16 games in May he's slashing .271/.364/.604 with four doubles and four homers, and his work with the pitching staff and defensive chops behind the plate are also growing by leaps and bounds. He's currently being backed up by Gary Sanchez, but some time in the next few weeks both Tomas Nido (vision issues) and Omar Narvaez (calf) figure to get healthy. Alvarez is the only one of the four with minor-league options remaining, but with the Mets finally beginning to meet expectations -- the team saw a five-game winning streak snapped Tuesday -- continuity and performance could well be prioritized ahead of organizational depth, keeping the youngster in the big leagues.