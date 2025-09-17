Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said the hit-by-pitch that forced Alvarez from Tuesday's game versus the Padres struck the catcher on the left triceps, and while Alvarez is sore, no X-rays are planned, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

It appeared at first glance that Alvarez was hit on the elbow by a 100 mph Bradgley Rodriguez sinker, but Mendoza clarified that it was Alvarez's triceps. Alvarez has missed time this season on multiple occasions due to hit-by-pitches, but it seems he'll avoid an extended absence this time. Consider the Mets catcher day-to-day.