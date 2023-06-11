Alvarez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Pirates.

The 21-year-old catcher went yard for the fourth time in the last four games during the eighth inning, when Colin Holderman let a sweeper catch too much of the plate. Alvarez has hit second for the Mets in three straight games, and with Pete Alonso (wrist) potentially unavailable for the rest of June, the youngster figures to remain in a prime spot in the lineup. He's been up to the task -- over his last 18 games, Alvarez is slashing .290/.333/.758 with nine of his 12 homers and 19 of his 25 RBI.