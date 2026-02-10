Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Tuesday that Lindor (elbow) is being evaluated for a possible stress reaction in his left hamate bone and could require surgery, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

If an operation is needed, Lindor would need six weeks to recover. In that instance, Stearns said it's possible Lindor would be ready in time for Opening Day, but it would be a tight window given that the Mets' opener is just over six weeks away. Lindor is also coming back from a right elbow debridement procedure that he had last October, but he seems to be fully recovered from that procedure. If Lindor gets a late start to the season, the Mets could slide Bo Bichette over to shortstop and install Brett Baty at third base.