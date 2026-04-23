Lindor was removed from Wednesday's game against the Twins with left calf tightness.

Lindor went 2-for-2 before coming out of Wednesday's game, but he appeared to tweak his calf while rounding third base and coming in to score on Francisco Alvarez's fourth-inning double. The severity of Lindor's injury remains unknown, but more information may come out after the Mets get a closer look at him.