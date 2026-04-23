Mets' Francisco Lindor: Exits early Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lindor was removed from Wednesday's game against the Twins with left calf tightness.
Lindor went 2-for-2 before coming out of Wednesday's game, but he appeared to tweak his calf while rounding third base and coming in to score on Francisco Alvarez's fourth-inning double. The severity of Lindor's injury remains unknown, but more information may come out after the Mets get a closer look at him.
More News
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Launches three-run homer in loss•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Batting third Friday•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Finally belts first homer•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Picking up pace at plate•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Logs multi-hit effort in win•
-
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Logs first steal•