Lindor went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

Lindor delivered a clutch hit off Aroldis Chapman with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth to give his team the win on Sunday. Lindor continues his resurgence over the last two months, hitting .277/.335/.492 with 10 homers, 34 RBI and 12 stolen bases over his last 58 games. After a forgetful April, the four-time All-Star has 22 multi-hit games since the beginning of May, which is tied for the fifth most in MLB in that span.