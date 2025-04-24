Lindor went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Phillies.

It's the fourth straight multi-hit performance for the shortstop. The notoriously slow starter has flipped the script in 2025, and through 21 games in April, Lindor is slashing .349/.402/.570 with five homers, two steals, 13 RBI and 18 runs.