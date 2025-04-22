Lindor went 2-for-3 with two home runs, four RBI and a walk in Monday's win over the Phillies.

For the second straight day, Lindor popped a leadoff homer to spark the Mets' offense. He then hammered a three-run shot in the seventh inning. The star shortstop had one long ball through 18 games but has since gone deep four times in his last four appearances. Lindor is slashing .284/.340/.500 with 16 runs scored and nine extra-base hits through 100 plate appearances.