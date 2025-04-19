Lindor went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's win over the Cardinals.

Lindor capped off a seesaw battle with a walk-off solo shot, his first walk-off homer of his Mets career. After getting off to a 0-for-11 start in March, the All-Star shortstop has hit safely in 14 of his first 15 outings in the month of April. During this hot stretch (65 at-bats), Lindor is slashing .308/.365/.462 with two big flies, seven RBI, 11 runs scored and two stolen bases.