Lindor went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs, a walk and a stolen base in Monday's win against Miami.

Lindor took Marlins starter Yonny Chirinos deep in the fourth inning before launching another home run in the ninth to propel the Mets to victory. The 30-year-old did it all for fantasy managers Monday, registering his second multi-home run game of the season while adding his 20th stolen base for good measure. The star shortstop has had an excellent July thus far, slashing .294/.429/.588 with six home runs, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored and five steals in 18 games.