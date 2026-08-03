Mets' Gabe Davis: Moving on to Queens

The Mets acquired Davis and right-hander Zach Franklin from the White Sox on Monday in exchange for right-hander Huascar Brazoban, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Davis, a 22-year-old righty, is regarded as the better piece of the two prospects the Mets acquired in the deal. A fifth-round draft pick in 2025, Davis dominated at High-A Winston-Salem earlier this season (2.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 33:7 K:BB in 27.1 innings over eight starts) but hasn't been able to carry that success over to Double-A Birmingham. In his first 10 Double-A starts, Davis has still struck out more than a batter per inning but has served up 11 home runs in 34.2 innings, which has inflated his ERA to 8.57.