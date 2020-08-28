Heredia was claimed off waivers by the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The 29-year-old was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh at the start of the week, and he'll now be making his way to New York. Heredia is 3-for-16 in eight games this season and will report to the Mets' alternate training site.
