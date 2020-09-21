Heredia was recalled by the Mets and is starting Monday against the Rays, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Heredia was claimed off waivers by the Mets at the end of August and reported to the alternate training site. He'll now make his debut with the major-league club, and he'll be in the lineup right away, starting in center field. Jake Marisnick (hamstring) was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move.