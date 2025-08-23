Senger went 2-for-5 with a run scored and three RBI in Friday's win over Atlanta.

Called back up to the majors earlier in the week, Senger made his second straight start Friday and contributed to a 12-run eruption by the Mets offense with run-producing singles in the second and eighth innings. Luis Torrens will handle the majority of the work behind the plate while Francisco Alvarez (thumb) is sidelined once again, but Senger could see steady playing time if he keeps contributing with his bat -- all four of his RBI on the season have come in the last two games, and Torrens has a weak .186/.230/.214 slash line in 74 plate appearances since the beginning of July.