Senger is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

While Luis Torrens tended to a sore hand, Senger made three consecutive starts behind the plate from Thursday through Saturday, going 2-for-12 with four RBI and a run scored. Torrens returned to the lineup for Sunday's 4-3 win over Atlanta and will draw another start behind the plate in Monday's series opener versus the Phillies, so Senger looks set to see limited usage as the Mets' No. 2 backstop until Francisco Alvarez (thumb) returns from the injured list.