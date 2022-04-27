Manager Buck Showalter said after Wednesday's 10-5 loss to the Cardinals that initial X-rays on Davis' left foot returned negative, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Though Davis avoided structural damage to his foot after he was struck by a pitch in his eighth-inning plate appearance, Showalter noted that the 29-year-old was "extremely sore." Davis thus remains at risk of landing on the 10-day injured list, though the Mets could choose to wait and see how he feels after a day or two before reaching a decision on that front.