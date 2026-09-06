Wenninger walked three batters in his most recent start Friday, a four-inning effort in which he also struck out five while allowing two runs against Rochester. For the season Wenninger has a 4.24 ERA, 13.4%BB% and 24.2 K% over 108.1 IP.

Wenninger at one point was thought to be on the short list for a potential promotion, but he's never quite gotten dialed in with his control, allowing two or more walks in every start since May 17. It's somewhat telling that even with September roster expansion, the Mets didn't give Wenninger a look yet.