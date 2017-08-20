Mets' Jacob Rhame: Traded to Mets

Rhame was traded to the Mets to complete the Aug. 18 trade of Curtis Granderson to the Dodgers.

It didn't take long to find out who the player to be named later was in the Granderson deal. While the right-handed reliever throws hard, Rhame is still working on developing a viable second pitch, which is why he has not yet made it to the big leagues. He posted a 4.31 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 48 innings with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate. Look for him to report to Triple-A Las Vegas and make his big league debut when rosters expand in September.