The Mets outrighted Lucchesi to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday after he cleared waivers.

Lucchesi will remain in the Mets system after no other team was willing to dedicate a 40-man roster spot to the left-hander and foot the bill for the money remaining on his one-year, $1.65 million contract. The 31-year-old turned in a 2.89 ERA over nine starts for the Mets in 2023, but he was lit up for five earned runs in 4.1 innings in his lone spot start with the big club this season, which came back on May 15 in Philadelphia. Lucchesi has otherwise been a regular member of the Syracuse rotation this season, logging a 4.20 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 63:34 K:BB across 83.2 innings.