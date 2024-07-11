Butto earned a save against the Nationals on Wednesday, striking out two batters over 1.1 perfect innings.

Butto entered in the top of the eighth inning with a runner on base and two outs. He retired Lane Thomas on a strikeout to keep the Mets ahead 5-2, then watched as New York added an insurance run in the bottom of the frame. Since closer Edwin Diaz would no longer be entering in a save situation, Butto remained in the contest for the ninth and retired all three batters he faced to clinch his first save as a major-leaguer. The right-hander's first seven outings this season came as a starter, but he's now made three appearances out of the bullpen since being called up July 2 and has picked up two wins and Wednesday's save while tossing five scoreless frames.