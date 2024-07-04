Quintana came away with a no-decision in Thursday's loss to the Nationals. He did not allow a run over seven innings, giving up four hits and three walks.

For the first time this season, Quintana goes through a game without allowing a run, but he got no run support on his way to the no-decision. He joins Tylor Megill as the only two Mets pitchers to throw seven shutout innings this season. Quintana has picked up a quality start in three of his last four appearances and has lowered his ERA to 4.22 in the process.