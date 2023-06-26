Walker (leg) made two relief appearances during the Mets' series in Philadelphia over the weekend, giving up four earned runs on two hits and three walks while recording just one out.

Before appearing in games Friday and Sunday, Walker had been day-to-day after exiting a relief outing Wednesday against the Astros when he took a comebacker off the leg. Walker had maintained a tidy 1.59 ERA through his first five appearances with the Mets, but he's now sitting on a 7.50 ERA after struggling mightily over the weekend.