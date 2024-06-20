Senga (shoulder/triceps) threw another bullpen session Wednesday, and manager Carlos Mendoza said afterward that the right-hander's next step could be facing hitters in live batting practice, Julian Guilarte of SI.com reports.

The Mets will likely re-evaluate Senga on Thursday and Friday, but if he feels fine physically coming out of his latest bullpen session, expect him to gain clearance to face hitters. Senga has been on the injured list all season, first because of a right posterior shoulder capsule strain before he experienced right triceps inflammation in late May.