Senga (4-2) earned the win Wednesday over the Diamondbacks, allowing two hits and six walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out four.

Senga's command was shaky early, as he issued five walks in the first three innings. He'd manage to keep the Diamondbacks off the board, however, before settling in and retiring 11 of the 12 batters he faced over his final three frames. Senga's now held opponents scoreless in four of his seven starts this year. His ERA is down to a minuscule 1.16 with a 1.16 WHIP and 35:17 K:BB across 38.2 innings. Senga will look to keep his stellar run going in his next outing, currently slated for next week at home against the Pirates.