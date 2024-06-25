Senga (shoulder/triceps) said Tuesday he expects to begin a minor-league rehab assignment next week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander threw a successful live batting practice session Sunday and is scheduled for another Thursday, which could be the final hurdle before he's cleared for minor-league games. Senga will need multiple rehab starts to build up his workload before making his season debut for the Mets, so he likely won't be activated from the 60-day injured list until after the All-Star break.