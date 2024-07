Single-A St. Lucie reinstated Vargas (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list June 30. The 19-year-old has gone 3-for-14 with two walks, one stolen base, two runs and one RBI in four games since being activated.

Vargas missed just over a month of action during his latest stint on the IL, his third of the season. Over 102 plate appearances with St. Lucie, Vargas is slashing .235/.373/.272 with no home runs and seven stolen bases.