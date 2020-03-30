Play

Paez informed the Mets of his intention to retire Sunday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.

Paez will finish his four-year minor-league career with a .239/.324/.358 slash line, 26 home runs, 158 runs scored and 156 RBI across 393 total games. The 25-year-old shortstop was drafted 130th overall by the Mets in the 2016 first-year player draft out of Coastal Carolina. Paez never quite made it to the top of the minor-league latter by reaching Triple-A, but showed his versatility by playing both multiple infield and outfield positions during his time with the New York organization.

