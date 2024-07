The Mets have selected Dohm with the 82nd overall overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Dohm began his collegiate career as a reliever before transitioning to the rotation with Mississippi State, and he excelled in the role. He gets good ride on a fastball that sits at 94 mph and has above-average offerings in his curveball and slider. A primary concern will be his health, as he battled forearm issues during his sophomore year in college.