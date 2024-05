Lavender recently underwent an internal brace procedure on his left elbow, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Elbow surgery had been expected, and Lavender and the Mets probably have at least some level of relief that it was the internal brace variety and not a full Tommy John surgery. It shortens the left-hander's rehab time, although he will still miss the rest of this season and could get a late start next year.