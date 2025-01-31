The Mets signed Madrigal to a one-year, $1.35 million contract Friday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

He can earn an additional $500,000 in incentives. Madrigal has failed to pan out as a former No. 4 overall pick, particularly during his time with the Cubs where he managed just a .251/.304/.312 slash line over parts of three seasons. Injuries have been a problem, too, with a fractured hand most recently costing him significant time in 2024. Madrigal can play second and third base and will attempt to win a reserve role in New York.