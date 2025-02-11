Madrigal will see some action at shortstop this spring, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Madrigal played some shortstop in college at Oregon State, but his only pro experience at the position came in 2018 when he was used there for one game in rookie ball. However, if Luisangel Acuna doesn't make the Mets' Opening Day roster, the club would be without a true backup shortstop behind Francisco Lindor. Because Lindor plays so much, the Mets might be able to get away with Madrigal as his backup even if the latter is stretched there defensively.