Mets' Randy Guzman: Back in action at Single-A

Single-A St. Lucie activated Guzman (quad) from the 7-day injured list July 17.

Per Matt Eddy of Baseball America, Guzman strained his quad on June 5. The younger brother of former big-leaguer Ronald Guzman, Randy boasts monster raw power, registering a 117.6 mph max exit velocity and 91-mph average exit velocity. At 21, Guzman is a little old for Single-A, but he is slashing .263/.365/.484 with 10 home runs and a 26.9 percent strikeout rate in 53 games. He has started 26 games at first base and 23 games in the outfield corners while at Single-A this season.