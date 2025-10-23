Lovelady signed a one-year, major-league contract with the Mets on Thursday.

After electing free agency shortly after the end of the regular season, Lovelady will officially reunite with the club that he ended the year with. The 30-year-old coughed up 11 earned runs over 11.2 innings in the majors this season but was much more effective in the minors, logging a 1.66 ERA and 1.05 WHIP through 38 frames. He'll presumably be in the running for a spot in New York's Opening Day bullpen.