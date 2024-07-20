Manaea (6-4) took the loss Friday, coughing up five runs on eight hits and a walk over five innings as the Mets were downed 6-4 by the Marlins. He struck out one.

The southpaw was hit hard even during a 1-2-3 first inning -- one of the outs came when Jeff McNeil robbed Bryan De La Cruz of an extra-base hit at the wall in right field -- and Miami put runners in scoring position against Manaea in every other frame he worked. It was the first time in July that he'd failed to complete at least six innings, and the first time Manaea has given up more than three runs since June 8. He'll take a 3.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 97:41 K:BB through 101.1 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come on the road next week against the Yankees.