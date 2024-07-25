Manaea allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees.

Manaea came up an out short of qualifying for the win, though he labored through the appearance with 103 pitches (57 strikes). The two runs on his line came on solo home runs by Gleyber Torres and Juan Soto. Manaea has allowed more than three runs just once in his last eight outings, but he's had trouble pitching deep into games. For the season, the southpaw has a 3.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 101:45 K:BB through 106 innings over 20 starts. His next start is projected to come at home versus the Twins.