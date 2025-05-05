Manaea (oblique) has fallen behind Frankie Montas (lat) in his recovery schedule, but the Mets haven't ruled out the left-hander making his 2025 debut at some point in June, Tim Britton of the Athletic reports.

Manaea suffered a right oblique strain in late February, and while he began a throwing progression in mid-March, he was quickly shut down due to continued discomfort in his side. The 33-year-old resumed playing catch April 14 after getting a platelet-rich plasma injection, but he remains weeks away from a potential rehab assignment, and Manaea will need a full build-up before he's ready to join the big-league rotation.