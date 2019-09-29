Mets' Steven Matz: Fires six scoreless frames

Matz (11-10) earned the win Saturday versus the Braves after allowing two hits across six shutout innings. He struck out seven and walked five.

Matz dealt with baserunners for most of the evening but kept the Braves off the board by inducing 17 swinging strikes and giving up only one extra-base hit. The left-hander finishes 2019 with a 4.21 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 153:52 K:BB through 160.1 innings.