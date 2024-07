The Mets acquired Shook from the Brewers on Sunday in exchange for reliever Tyler Jay, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Shook is in the midst of his third season at the Double-A level but has struggled to a 4.90 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 77:25 K:BB over 64.1 innings this year. The right-hander will likely need to show some improvement with his new organization in order to move up to Triple-A before the end of the campaign.