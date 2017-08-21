Mets' Tom Gorzelanny: Nearing return from DL
Gorzelanny (shoulder) is on a rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie.
Gorzelanny made his third rehab appearance (first for St. Lucie) over the weekend, striking out one batter in an otherwise clean ninth inning to pick up the save. He hasn't pitched since March because of a left shoulder injury, so he'll likely need a few more rehab games before joining Triple-A Las Vegas.
