Mets' Tomas Nido: Called up to majors
Nido was called up to the big leagues Wednesday to replace the injured Travis D'Arnaud (elbow), Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
D'Arnaud has a partially torn UCL which could require Tommy John surgery, in which case Nido could be in the majors for a long time. The 23-year-old has an unremarkable profile and doesn't project to be much more than a backup catcher. He went 3-for-10 in a brief stint in the majors last season, but spent the majority of the year at Double-A Binghamton, where he hit .232/.287/.354 in 404 plate appearances.
More News
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...