Mets' Tomas Nido: Day off Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 21, 2022
5:20 pm ET
Nido will sit Tuesday in Houston.
Nido is the clear number one option behind the plate in Queens in the absence of James McCann, starting 10 of the last 11 games. He'll get a rest Tuesday with Patrick Mazeika taking over at the position.
