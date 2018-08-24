Nido will be called up from Double-A Binghamton on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nido will likely take the roster place of Devin Mesoraco (neck), who appears to be headed for a stint on the DL. Across 21 games with the Mets this year, Nido has hit .159 with a .390 OPS and three RBI in 48 plate appearances. Expect Kevin Plawecki to receive a bulk of the starts behind the plate while Mesoraco is out.