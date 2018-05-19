The Mets recalled Nido from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

Nido was sent to Las Vegas after the Mets' acquisition of Devin Mesoraco earlier in May, but returns to the team with Jose Lobaton now designated for assignment. Nido split catching duties with Lobaton in the his previous major-league stint and Mesoraco seems likely to serve as primary catcher this time around, although Nido will still likely have some opportunities.