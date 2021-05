Nido is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

With James McCann logging more reps at first base of late, Nido has enjoyed a near-everyday role behind the plate. However, catching in eight of the last 11 games, Nido's run of steady playing time looks to be over after Pete Alonso (hand) was reinstated from the injured list. With Alonso taking over as the Mets' primary first baseman, McCann will begin logging more time behind the dish.